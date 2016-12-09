The Classic Rock Show at The DeVos Performance Hall

Classic Rock 97 WLAV welcomes The Classic Rock Show to the DeVos Performance Hall on Monday, February 27!

The show will be at 8pm on February 27 and tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10am.

Anthem after anthem, riff after riff, power chord after power chord The Classic Rock Show takes you on a musical journey through two and a half hours of foot-stomping fun, culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed.

Performing the greatest songs from right across the Alphabet of Rock, The Classic Rock Show’s world class band powers through Classic Rock’s finest moments, from AC/DC and Aerosmith to Eric Clapton, The Eagles, ELO, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf and Queen to The Who, Zeppelin, ZZ Top and everything in between, performed with note-for-note precision that truly brings the original iconic and era-defining recordings back to life on stage, with a huge sound and light show to match plus much, much more!

Be sure to listen to Classic Rock 97 WLAV for your chance to win tickets.

Tickets can be found online by clicking here. Tickets can also be purchased at the DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena box offices or by phone at 800-745-3000.

For more information on the Classic Rock Show click on the links below.

Classic Rock Show Website

Classic Rock Show Facebook

Classic Rock Youtube