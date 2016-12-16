LaughFest is back and better than ever in 2017.

The 7th annual LaughFest will be held in downtown Grand Rapids and surrounding communities from March 9-March 19 and a special encore show on March 26, 2017.

New this year are LaughFest Badges which allow people access to different aspects of the festival depending on the level of the badge purchased.

Headliners for LaughFest 2017 include Iliza (Shlesinger), Sinbad, Katt Williams, Joel McHale, and the comedy duo of Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme!

A first for LaughFest, Katt Williams’ performance, which is in partnership with Smash Productions, will be held at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids as a special 2017 festival encore. The show is scheduled on March 26 at 8 p.m. and is part of the full festival lineup and will be included in LaughFest badges, ticket packages, and single ticket sales.

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, who created and starred in the comedy films Super Troopers and Beerfest, will headline performances together at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sat. March 18 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Iliza’s show will be held Friday, March 17, at Fountain Street Church in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan. Iliza first appeared at LaughFest in 2015 and sold out multiple shows

Returning to LaughFest on March 10 at 8 p.m., Sinbad will also perform at Fountain Street Church. Ranked by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 stand-up comedians of all time, Sinbad has built a loyal following and is known for “making it sound profound without being profane.”

Festival favorites and featuring multiple artists are, the Bissell Presents Clean Comedy Showcase, Best of the Midwest Competition, underwritten by Wolverine World Wide; and the Gun Lake Casino Presents National Stand-up Comedy Showcase will be returning during the 2017 festival.

The Bissell Presents Clean Comedy Showcase features multiple shows March 9 – March 11 at the BOB. Those performing include Vladimir Caamano, Michael Harrison, Erin Jackson, Brad Wenzel, Gina Brillon, Kristin Key, Tim Northern and Michael Somerville.

The Best of the Midwest Competition will be held on Wednesday, March 15 at the BOB and includes eight artists. Those vying for the Best of the Midwest title include Marty DeRosa, Alex Kumin, Shaun Latham, Zach Martina, Mike Paramore, Ramon Rivas, Will Spottedbear, and Kristen Toomey.

The Gun Lake Casino Presents National Stand-up Comedy Showcase will be held March 17 and 18 at the BOB. Artists participating in the showcase include Matthew Broussard, Drew Michael, Liz Miele, Ali Siddiq, Christian Finnegan, Megan Gailey, Shane Torres and Ricky Velez.

Other shows that have been announced are LaughFest’s Best, a secret sampling of comedians from across the festival including regional and national comics; Pop Scholars, a four-man, fast-paced improv team; and River City Improv, which provides clean adult laughs using comedic improvisation with games and songs.

Information about ticket packages, festival badges, and single ticket sales is available at laughfestgr.org. Packages and badges will go on sale later this month, single tickets will go on sale in late January. Updates regarding LaughFest and ticket sales will be shared on the festival’s various social media platforms.