ShowSpan Grand Rapids is right around the corner.
Below is the schedule for the shows coming to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.
Click on show title for more information.
|Jan 6-8
|Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show
|Jan 12-15
|Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show
|Feb 2-5
|Michigan International Auto Show
|Feb 10-12
|West Michigan Golf Show
|Feb 15-19
|Grand Rapids Boat Show
|March 2-5
|West Michigan Home and Garden Show
|March 16-19
|Ultimate Sport Show – Grand Rapids
|March 24-26
|Cottage and Lakefront Living Show – Grand Rapids