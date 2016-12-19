ShowSpan Grand Rapids

Posted on

ShowSpan Grand Rapids is right around the corner.

Below is the schedule for the shows coming to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Click on show title for more information.

Jan 6-8 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show
Jan 12-15 Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show
Feb 2-5 Michigan International Auto Show
Feb 10-12 West Michigan Golf Show
Feb 15-19 Grand Rapids Boat Show
March 2-5 West Michigan Home and Garden Show
March 16-19 Ultimate Sport Show – Grand Rapids
March 24-26 Cottage and Lakefront Living Show – Grand Rapids

For information about ShowSpan click here.

Blogs

Headlines