The NFL on WLAV

The NFL Playoffs are on LAV!

WLAV is your place to listen to every NFL Playoff Game and Super Bowl 51!!

January 7 and 8 is Wild Card Weekend

The weekend will feature the following NFL Playoff matchups:

Saturday, January 7

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

     Pre-game Coverage starts at 4 pm

     Kickoff at 4:35 pm

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks

     Pre-game Coverage starts at 7:45 pm

     Kickoff at 8:15pm

Sunday, January 8

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

     Pre-game Coverage starts at 12:30 pm

     Kickoff at 1:05 pm

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

     Pre-game Coverage starts at 4:15 pm

     Kickoff at 4:40 pm

