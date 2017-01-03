The NFL on WLAV

The NFL Playoffs are on LAV!
WLAV is your place to listen to every NFL Playoff Game and Super Bowl 51!!
January 7 and 8 is Wild Card Weekend
The weekend will feature the following NFL Playoff matchups:
Saturday, January 7
Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans
Pre-game Coverage starts at 4 pm
Kickoff at 4:35 pm
Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks
Pre-game Coverage starts at 7:45 pm
Kickoff at 8:15pm
Sunday, January 8
Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers
Pre-game Coverage starts at 12:30 pm
Kickoff at 1:05 pm
New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Pre-game Coverage starts at 4:15 pm
Kickoff at 4:40 pm