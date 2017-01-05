Shows
Full Schedule
Tony Gates Morning Show
Kim Carson
Rob Brandt
Steve Aldrich
Stiller
Brian Downs
Jazz Brunch
Producer Laura
Connect
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Call Us!
Advertise With Us
Events
WLAV Events
WLAV Remotes
All About The LAViP Card
LAV Contest
LAV Concerts
Community
Charity Events
Sweet Deals
THE MELTING POT
BD’s MONGOLIAN BBQ
THE CHESHIRE GRILL
Search
LIVE from CES in Las Vegas
Posted on
January 5, 2017
Blogs
The Tony Gates Morning Show
Get to know Kim!
Get To Know Rob!
Get to know Steve!
Headlines
Janet Jackson welcomes a son
Britney Spears rings in 2017 with Sam Asghari: Five things to know about her new beau
Billie Lourd breaks her silence with touching tribute to mother and grandmother
Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies
Allan Williams, The Beatles’ first manager, dies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities