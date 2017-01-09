Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show

The Camper, Travel, and RV Show is at the DeVos Place this weekend from Thursday, January 12 to Sunday, January 15.

Don’t miss out on the biggest RV Show in the state with over 100 RV lines, 200,000+ square feet and a dozen West Michigan RV Dealers.

Along with new RV’s, there will be a remarkable selection of RV accessories, campgrounds, and travel destinations!

Single Day Tickets:

Adult – $10 | Children (6-14) – $4 | 5 & Under – Free

4 Day Ticket:

Adult – $16

Tickets available online now or at the DeVos Place Box Office during all hours of the show.

