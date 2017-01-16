Def Leppard – Van Andel Arena, April 17

Announce North American Tour

With Poison and Tesla

Van Andel Arena

April 17th

Tickets go on Sales Friday, January 20

Click here to purchase tickets

“Animal” Live Video From New Concert DVD

And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit

Premieres Via Brave Words Today!

Live DVD Set For Release on February 10th

NEW YORK (Jan. 12, 2017)— Fresh off winning their fan voted Classic Rock Magazine Album of the Year award, Def Leppard announce they will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will storm through cities across parts of the U.S. and Canada. This new leg of dates follows the groups massive 70+ city 2016 tour and is set to kick off on April 8th in Manchester, NH and wrap on June 25th in Indianapolis, IN. Joining Def Leppard on select dates are Poison and Tesla. Please see full tour routing below. Tickets will go on sale on January 20th and 21st at LiveNation.com. The

Def Leppard Rock Brigade Concert Club presales begin on January 17th also at LiveNation.com.

Front man Joe Elliott says, “We’re thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn’t play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There’s a great buzz around the band right now and we’re loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”

In conjunction with the announcement of their North American tour, Def Leppard also premieres the live video for “Animal” via Brave Words. Click here to view, we encourage you to post and share! The live video clip is from the bands recently announced concert film, And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit which will be released on February 10th in partnership with Eagle Rock Entertainment. Click here to purchase.

Guitarist Phil Collen says, “Our last full concert DVD, excluding Viva! Hysteria, was 1987’s in the round in your face which was shot on video. We felt an updated version was way overdue so here it is, the brand new Def Leppard concert experience!”

With two prestigious Diamond Awards to their credit, Def Leppard—Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell, Rick “Sav” Savage and Rick Allen—continues to stand tall in the music industry and deliver some of the most iconic rock melodies and memorable anthems of all time. Most recently, their 2015 self-titled album featured singles “Dangerous” and “Let’s Go” which premiered via RollingStone.com and hit #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.

The tour also marks the first time in over 5 years that Poison will tour with all original members. Members including Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett. Poison has sold over 40 million records and is is set to perform some of its greatest hits including Nothin’ but a Good Time, Every Rose has its Thorn, Talk Dirty to Me, Unskinny Bop and Something to Believe In.

Front man Bret Michaels says, “I could not be more excited. I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don’t wait because god only knows.”

April 8, 2017 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

April 10, 2017 Montreal, QC Bell Centre *

April 12, 2017 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 14, 2017 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

April 15, 2017 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

April 17, 2017 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 19, 2017 Green Bay, WI Resch Center ^

April 21, 2017 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

April 22, 2017 Sioux Falls, SD Sanford Premier Center

April 24, 2017 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

April 26, 2017 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center **

April 27, 2017 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

April 29, 2017 Ft Myers, FL Fort Rock ***

April 30, 2017 Jacksonville, FL Welcome to Rockville ***

May 2, 2017 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

May 3, 2017 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre

May 5, 2017 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

May 6, 2017 Charlotte, NC Carolina Rebellion ***

May 24, 2017 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 26, 2017 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma ***

May 27, 2017 San Antonio, TX River City Rockfest ***

May 29, 2017 Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena

May 31, 2017 Bozeman, MT Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

June 2, 2017 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place *

June 3, 2017 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome *

June 6, 2017 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena *

June 7, 2017 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

June 9, 2017 Seattle, WA White River Amph

June 10, 2017 Portland, OR Moda Center

June 12, 2017 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

June 14, 2017 Ontario, CA Citizens Bank Arena

June 16, 2017 San Diego, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

June 17, 2017 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 19, 2017 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

June 21, 2017 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center **

June 22, 2017 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24, 2017 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

June 25, 2017 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center

• Def Leppard only

** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla

***Def Leppard festival dates

^ Green Bay, WI and Chicago, IL on sale February 10