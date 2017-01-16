Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Join Cumulus Media Grand Rapids in celebrating the life and memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

King was the chief spokesman for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.

This year MLK Day falls on January 16 which is just one day after the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

January 15th would have been King’s 88th birthday.

From Cumulus Media Grand Rapids we would like to say thank you to Martin Luther King Jr. for everything that was accomplished by him in making this country great.