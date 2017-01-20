Win Tickets to the Grand Rapids Ballet Black & White: Swan Lake

The Tony Gates Morning Show and Women’s Lifestyle Magazine present Light & Dark; Two Sides to Every Love Story

This is your chance to win tickets to the Grand Rapids Ballet The Black & White: Swan Lake on February 10th through the 12th at Peter Martin Wege Theater.

The Dark: Tony and Michelle want to hear from you. If you are currently in a disagreement/fight with your mate; Tony and Michelle will decide who’s right and give you a pair of tickets to go see Swan Lake!

All ticket winners will be entered and eligible for our Grand Prize: Tickets to Swan Lake and an overnight stay at City Flats Hotel and a gift certificate to use The Parlour at City Flats, along with a dining certificate at City Flats Hotel.